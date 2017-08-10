He meant to kill them. That’s what Longboat Key Police say as a former Zota Beach Resort Employee is facing murder and robbery charges.

29-Year Old Darryl Hanna, a former employee of Victory Security who worked part-time at Zota Beach Resort has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

“We began looking at him,” Cumming said. “Pretty much from the beginning with one of the many tips that we got. We investigated several tips. We investigated several leads.”

According to arrest reports, employees were able to identify him through video surveillance, and his phone connected with a cell tower on the island the night of the murders.

“He was clearly familiar with the layout of the building and entrances,” Cumming said. “And likely caused him to be able to get in there without being noticed.”

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming says they believe Hanna went to the resort with the intent to murder.

“There was no reason to commit murder in this case if the intent was strictly robbery.”

Hanna stole $900 dollars from the resort. And killed Night Manager Tim Hurley and Security guard Kevin Carter. Carter’s Husband Thomas Swigeart says he’s relieved the killer is behind bars.

“I am so glad he’s caught,” Swigeart said. “Last night was the first night I slept more than 20 min at a time.”

Swigeart says Carter loved working for Victory Security and doesn’t blame the company.

“I hold no grudge against Victory,” Swigeart said. “Because no matter how much you background check somebody it doesn’t change what’s in their heart and their mind.”

Carter had worked security with Darryl Hanna in the past.

“He was a waste of space,” Swigeart said. “Kevin knew him, Kevin had met him, didn’t have a big opinion of him, he had a bad work attitude, bad work ethic… and just not a good person.”

Swigeart says seeing Hanna behind bars doesn’t make his Carter’s death any easier.

“$900 for two lives,” Swigeart said. “Somehow it doesn’t balance to me, $450 a person, where’s the math in that.”

Hanna is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

There are still unanswered questions in this case, Police don’t know if Hanna was motioning to anyone else in security videos or what the motive for the crime was.