MANATEE-Lanes have been reopened after a violent crash on I-75 sent 5 to area hospitals, 3 via medivac helicopter

It happened in the north bound lanes of i-75 near Ellenton in Manatee County.

According to reports there may be as many as 3 trauma alerts and two other patients loaded into ambulances.

Both ‘Eromed’ and Bayflite Helicopters landed to transport patients to hospitals.

Traffic is backed up into Sarasota County but all lanes are reopening now