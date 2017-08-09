BRADENTON – Popular DNA-testing website 23andMe led to a Facebook message that changed a Suncoast woman’s life.

California resident Edward Thiers was adopted, but he never tried to find his biological family.

“I just didn’t have a desire to look for people who didn’t want me to begin with,” Thiers said. “That’s kind of how I felt.”

When his adoptive mother died last year, he thought maybe it was time to look.

“I became a little more interested,” Thiers said.

He took a DNA test and got the report, a birthday gift from his wife, Cherie.

“I went onto the next page and it said, ‘DNA relatives,’ and I had no idea really what that was gonna be,” Thiers said.

On that page was Holly Drum, the second cousin of Bradenton resident Kathy Dow.

“I sent her an e-mail, and two days later she responded, and said, ‘Yes, we’re related,'” Thiers said.

This past April, Holly’s mom messaged Kathy on Facebook.

“All of a sudden she’s like, ‘Sit down,'” Dow said. “‘I think your half brother just contacted Holly.'”

She searched for Edward’s Facebook profile.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Dow said, “‘he looks like my grandfather!'”

Thiers lives in California, and the siblings got to know each other via Facebook and Skype for four months.

But Dow says there’s nothing like a real hug from her brother.

“It’s like, now I don’t have to pinch myself anymore,” Dow said, “because I held him in my arms..he’s the best hugger.”

“She’s much better looking than I am, so I don’t see the resemblance too much, but it’s there,” Thiers said.

They may not look alike, but there’s one thing they do agree on.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” Thiers said.

“It’s surreal,” Dow said. “That’s the only word I can think of. It’s amazing; it’s a miracle.”