Sarasota-The Herald-Tribune says, Texas–based UrbanAmerica has answered the city’s latest invitation to negotiate a potential partnership on a project that would turn the former dump into a business incubator, light industrial park, retail hub and vocational training center.

The firm will present its proposal at a special meeting of the Newtown Community Redevelopment Agency on Thursday night, and it could go to the City Commission for consideration later this month.

City and Newtown leaders have long hoped to redevelop the 13–acre site on Dr. Martin Luther King Way and U.S. 301 into a new community center at the heart of Sarasota’s historically black neighborhood.