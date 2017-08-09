Sarasota-Republican candidate for governor Adam Putnam said that a controversial education bill signed into law earlier this year was “a bridge too far.”

According to the Herald Tribune, before a tour of Booker High School, Putnam said, “While there were individual elements of it that were positive, the way they put it together I think it should have gone back to the drawing board.”

The legislation was the top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who is weighing running against Putnam in the GOP primary for governor.

People even expected Gov. Rick Scott to veto it, according to a text message obtained by Politico Florida.

Scott signed the bill after Corcoran agreed to boost funding for the governor’s priorities.

Putnam is the only GOP candidate in the governor’s race right now. There are three Democratic candidates: Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and Winter Park businessman Chris King.