SARASOTA- While students are preparing for school with notebooks and calculators, drivers should be preparing for students and school buses to be back on the road.

School buses will soon be leaving the lots and be back on the road, which means drivers need to know the laws.

“If the school bus is stopped and the stop signs are out and the red lights are flashing,” Deputy Mike Feltovic said. “By all means come to a stop.”

And make sure you leave enough room for kids to cross the street.

“Safe distance behind the school bus if you’re following the school bus,” Feltovic said. “If you’re approaching the school bus then you want to stop a safe distance in front of the school bus.”

Stopping isn’t always required.

“If there is a raised median like we have on some of roadways,” Feltovic said. “Then oncoming traffic doesn’t have to stop for the school bus.”

But Deputy Mike Feltovic says drivers should always use caution and pay attention.

“The School buses nowadays you’ll see them have amber flashing lights before the red flashing lights,” Feltovic said. “To give drivers some warning that there is going to be a stop coming up.”

And if your forget to pay attention, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Traffic Deputies will all be patrolling school zones for the first week.

“And that first week is strictly about education,” Feltovic said. “We want to make our presence known. Make sure people are aware of what the school zones are and what the times are.”

Parents should also remind kids who are walking and biking to school to be aware of their surroundings.

Buses in Manatee County will be out starting tomorrow, and Sarasota County goes back to school next week.