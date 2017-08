PORT CHARLOTTE-An arrest has been made in connection to the double homicide at the Zota Beach Resort.

The Longboat Key Police Department partnered with the Manatee Counry Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit in the arrest of Darryl Hanna Jr.

He was arrested in connection for the Robbery and double homicide at the Zota Beach Resort on Friday.

Hanna was apprehended at a home in east Bradenton.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.