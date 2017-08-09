MANATEE- Keishanna Thomas was found guilty this afternoon for killing and freezing the body of her eleven year old daughter.

“I’ll adjudicate you guilty. Order that you serve sixty-five years in the department of corrections with credit for all time served,” said Judge Susan Malucci in court.

Her hearing took place Wednesday at the Manatee County courthouse, where Thomas pled no contest to the murder of her daughter.

The case dates back to 2015, when Thomas dropped a locked freezer off at a relative’s house, months after her daughter went missing.

“Thomas told her aunt, Diane Delling, that the freezer needed to be plugged in so that her meat didn’t go bad and that the freezer had to be locked so that quote ‘so that no one steals my meat’,” said Arthur Brown, Assistant State Attorney.

Eventually, her body was discovered in the freezer.

Brown said, “We felt this was a good disposition. It saved the rest of the children who would have been witnesses in the case, the trauma of having to relive an absolutely horrific series of events”.

Although Thomas is concurrently serving 65 years in prison, some believe even that isn’t enough.

“As a mom, I think it’s sick. I could never do anything to hurt my children and to kill a child for no reason at all is disgusting. It’s very sad,” said Amy Horwitz, of Manatee Co.

Family friend, Wayne Washington hopes the public can take something away from this trauma.

“We don’t need no more stories like this. Kids tell someone if your mom doing you wrong, beating on you..or daddy. Just somebody. Talk to somebody. A teacher. Tell a police officer. Just somebody because we can’t have something like this again,” said Washington.