A Bradenton woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old daughter and hiding her body in a freezer has accepted a plea deal that will have her 65 years in prison with her sentences running concurrently.

Keishanna Thomas pleaded no contest to all charges she was facing.

Thomas could have faced an automatic life sentence had she been convicted of first-degree murder in her upcoming scheduled trial.

Thomas also pleaded no contest to child abuse in the 2015 case related to her then 12-year-old son that prompted the search for Janiya.

She is accused of killing her daughter, Janiya, who had not been seen for almost a year before her body was found.

Reports show that DCF investigated Thomas 10 times since 2003.

The last time Keishanna was investigated, she had dropped a deep freezer off at her grandmother’s house in Bradenton.

A family member later cut the lock on the freezer and discovered the Janiya’s body in a Fedex box.

Thomas told the judge she only reached 9th grade and has not been treated for mental illness.