SARASOTA- Mote Marine scientists are on an expedition to understand one of the ocean’s top predator.

DR. Robert Hueter is on the an OCEARCH vessel in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean , studying the nursery where the young white sharks live.

“They’ve been on our planet for 400 million years and now in this day and age they need our help. Not only to study and learn about them but help conserve them,” said Hueter.

The 4 scientist on board are conducting a number of tests on the young sharks.

“We do about a dozen different procedures in about 15 minutes. Collecting blood ,tissue samples, and looking at the parasites .Those will help us to determine how healthy these animals are,” said Hueter.

Each shark gets a transmitter, Hueter and his team can track the movements of the sharks and collect data from wherever they are in the world.

He is disgusted by the shark dragging video.

“It’s a terrible thing to see especially from our hometown, so disrespectful to these animals there’s no explanation for it, there’s no reason for it or justification for it. It’s just abuse of a beautiful animal,” said Hueter.

He says we should celebrate and protect sharks.

“These animals are not to be feared, they are out there, we need them to keep the ocean healthy , we want a beautiful ocean like you see behind me we don’t want an ocean that’s full of slime, and garbage and plastic and pollution and sharks play a big role in that,” said Hueter.

For more information on how to track the sharks in real time visit http://www.ocearch.org/