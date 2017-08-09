MANATEE- A woman who was critically injured in a crash last week has died.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32 year old Florella Price of Sarasota was driving west on Moccasin Wallow Road near 115th avenue east at about 7 p.m. on August 3rd.

17 year old Jacklyn Rodriguez, of Palmetto was driving east on Moccasin Wallow, approaching the intersection.

FHP reports price’s car went off the roadway onto the shoulder.

Price overcorrected, losing control and slamming into the side of price’s car.

Both were wearing a seat belt and taken to Tampa General with critical injuries.

Price died two days later.

The crash remains under investigation.