BRADENTON- The 2015 case that made headlines across the nation, an 11-year -old girl Janiya Thomas found dead in a freezer.

Her mother Keishanna Thomas will now face 65 years in prison instead of life charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and abuse of a dead body involving her 11-year-old daughter.

Sandy Burnette, lives the neighborhood the body was found. She remembers October 18, 2015 like it was yesterday.

“Everyone standing outside, a freezer in the garage” says Burnette.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families report,

Keishanna’s welfare history dates back to 2000, when the first report came in from the Florida Abuse Line.

Keishanna was only 16 at the time she had her first child.

According to the report, from 2003 till 2015, 10 additional investigations regarding physical abuse, neglect and family violence involving her 5 kids.

On December 2015, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released new child protection investigation procedures to take effect immediately.

To view the complete report go to http://www.dcf.state.fl.us/childfatality/cirrt/2015-279944.pdf