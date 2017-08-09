Home
News
Sarasota
Manatee
Charlotte
Politics
Health
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Tropical Weather
Sports
Friday Football Fever Team Previews
More
Staff
Contact SNN
Send a news tip
Photos
Proud to be Local
Programming
TV Schedule
Aging Gracefully
Natural Healing with Oriental Medicine
Suncoast FYI
Thriving on the Suncoast
Features
Feel Good Friday
Get Up Get Active
Someone on the Suncoast You Should Know
Contests
Search
85.2
F
Sarasota,USA
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
SNN TV
Home
News
Sarasota
Manatee
Charlotte
Politics
Health
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Tropical Weather
Sports
News
Sarasota Crew impresses on world stage
News
Sarasota represented in the All-Stars World Series
Sports
Scooter Gennett Enjoys His Finest MLB Season
Sports
99th Birthday Celebration For Local Boxing Trainer
News
SNN Welcomes Don Brennan as Sports Director
Friday Football Fever Team Previews
More
Staff
Contact SNN
Send a news tip
Photos
Proud to be Local
Programming
TV Schedule
Aging Gracefully
Natural Healing with Oriental Medicine
Suncoast FYI
Thriving on the Suncoast
Features
Feel Good Friday
Get Up Get Active
Someone on the Suncoast You Should Know
Contests
Uncategorized
By
SNN Newsroom
-
August 9, 2017
0
15
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
2ND
ORIGINAL
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
News
Payless Robber Caught on Camera
News
Bello Nock on set to say Goodbye!
News
Our interview with Bello Nock!
- Advertisement -
POPULAR
New Police Union
News
August 2, 2017
Tropical Storm Emily Tornado
Manatee
August 2, 2017
Local Park Memorializes Lost Wife
News
August 2, 2017
Storm Season Safety
News
August 2, 2017
Recovering Addict Mother Reunites with Son
News
August 2, 2017
Stay Connected
16,213
Fans
Like
6,491
Followers
Follow
1,322
Subscribers
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Weather
Contact SNN
Terms of service
Privacy Policy
© 2016 SNN. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
News
Putnam School Bill
August 9, 2017
Sarasota-Republican candidate for governor Adam Putnam said that a controversial education bill signed into law earlier this year was "a bridge too far." According to...