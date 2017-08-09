Manatee-Doctors are saying Manatee County needs subsidized health care.

According to the Herald Tribune, Several representatives of Manatee County’s medical profession are urging the County Commission to do all it can to increase funding so they can provide health care for the uninsured and under insured.

The physicians and others did not recommend a specific dollar figure at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The commissioners have since appointed an advisory committee, retained a consulting firm and hired a new health care services coordinator to work on a multi–prong strategy to address funding and related issues.

A new program is pairing county paramedics with frequent low–income users of ambulance services to better coordinate their preventive care, including use of medications, so they do not use emergency rooms so frequently.