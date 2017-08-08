SARASOTA- A Sarasota woman is injured in an early morning blaze when she tried to rescue her dog.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 6:30 this morning in the 4900 block of Las Vegas Drive in Sarasota.

Crews responded quickly and were able to put the flames out shortly after they arrived.

A woman and her dog had to be saved from the home and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

What we’ve determined was that the victim who was transported to the hospital actually went inside and rescued her own dog,” according to Sarasota Fire Chief Michael Regnier. “She might have sustained those injuries when she went in to save her pet. That was prior to our arrival. We don’t recommend that for anyone to do so. Let us arrive and take care the animals or anything that is happening within the fire.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.