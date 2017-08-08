VENICE – Suzi: My Life with Three Legs is a children’s book about a dog who loses her leg after getting hit by a car.

It’s all based on a true story.

Cynthia Greene, Co-Author, Suzi: My Life with Three Legs

“My friend Frieda has a three-legged dog, and Suzi was a therapy dog,” Venice resident Cynthia Greene, who co-authored the book, said. “It occurred to Frieda that we could really help children with disabilities to be happy.”

Suzi did much more than just walk with her three legs. She went to hospitals and other facilities to visit children.

“They love Suzi,” Greene said. “Suzi can run like any four-legged dog, and the children absolutely adore her.”

So, the two friends wanted to help even more children.

“One morning Frieda and Suzi and I sat down in Frieda’s living room, and we wrote the Suzi book,” Greene said.

They wrote it in Charleston, before Greene moved down to Venice.

“We really didn’t know where it was gonna go,” Greene said.

She and Frieda self-published the book.

“And it’s taken on a life of itself since then because we practically sold out all of our original printing, almost ready to reprint,” Greene said.

It’s not about the profit for these authors.

“To know that we really might help children have a positive attitude by reading this is very exciting to me,” Greene said.

It’s a lighthearted story with a deep message.

“We say, you can be happy like Suzi,” Greene said, “and we want children to read it and feel uplifted and say, ‘Yeah, she’s only got three legs, and she’s leading a pretty good life.”

It has some other lessons mixed in.

“..like not walking in the street, but those are secondary. The real lesson is, your disability doesn’t make you who you are..doesn’t define you,” Greene said. “It’s your attitude toward life that defines you.”