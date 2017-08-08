SARASOTA- For you parents out there who want to keep close eye on your kid’s grades this year. Well there’s an app for that.

The Sarasota County School District released a mobile app Tuesday intended to keep parents and community members knowledgeable about school information.

Created for smartphones and tablets by district and education technology firm Blackboard, the free app allows parents to follow specific schools, use the district’s Student and Parent Portal to view students’ grades and attendance,

You can also look at district calendars and lunch menus and check in with their favorite school sports teams.

The app is free and available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices.