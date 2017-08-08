SARASOTA- You may have heard talk about a possible lawsuit involving several county school boards against the state.

But Sarasota County is not getting involved, and a new house bill could affect schools throughout the state.

House Bill 7069 was filed in March and signed by governor Rick Scott on June 15TH.

Charter schools will receive capital funds, in Sarasota County it’s about 11 million dollars in the next two years.

HB 7069 eliminates the algebra 2 end of course assessment exam, also creates “schools of hope” which would allow a charter schools to be built within five miles of a three year consecutive failing school.

While many other school districts are joining forces to sue the state for passing a law behind closed door.

The school board voted not to join the suit, Caroline Zucker Sarasota County School Board Chairman says one of the reasons is fear of retaliation.

While zucker believes suing is the right thing to do, her vote to follow the other members vote was strategic.

“legislation says, if you vote with the majority you can bring it up to the floor,” explains Zucker.

To view the bill go to https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2017/7069