CHARLOTTE COUNTY-A fire breaks out at a nursing home in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Fire EMS reports they received a call before 3 Tuesday afternoon to Consulate Healthcare on Cochran Boulevard.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Fire EMS were on the scene and blocked the entrance to the facility.

The first fire happened in one of the units and was put out by one of the healthcare workers.

Minutes later a second fire occurred on the other side of the building and was extinguished by another healthcare worker

Public Information Officer for the Charlotte County Fire EMS Dee Hawkins–Garland says it was all hands on deck.

“The staff did such an amazing job by getting these patients out. The majority of them in wheelchairs, in beds, out safely into shaded areas.”

Hawkins–Garland says once after the area of smoke was cleared the residents were allowed back in to a common area where they could be kept cool and taken care of.

The fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.