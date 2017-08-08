SARASOTA COUNTY-Keep your cars locked or there will be consequences.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released a public service announcement Tuesday.

They report more than 500 car burglaries have occurred this year.

Drivers are urged not to leave valuable things visible for car thieves, and to keep cars locked when unattended.

Lieutenant Donny Kennard of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says burglars need a narrow window to make their move.

“Some common sense stuff locking your doors we all get in a hurry, and we think if we’re just gonna run in somewhere for a couple of seconds that there’s no need to take some precaution and that’s not the case in today’s time and age.”

Kennard urges residents to not bring valuable items in their car to create an opportunity for theft.