SARASOTA- The Association Of Fundraising Professionals held a meeting discussing how to achieve success for special events.

More than 20 non– profit organizations are learning the tips and tricks to make events have a wow factor.

“We think all events should have some magic. Something you learned or something you experienced,” said Marlo Turner Senior Vice President of Donor Engagements for the community foundation of Sarasota County.

Manatee and Sarasota County have raised millions of dollars.

“Looking at the good work charities do and in Sarasota and Manatee county after expenses last year our charities netted more than 12 million dollars from their special events,” said Turner.

The special events are vital for funding the organizations.

“So fundraising really drives the ability of our non– profits to their great work a lot of people say they couldn’t ask for money and I love to ask for money because if I didn’t do that, we wouldn’t be feeding the hungry or housing the homeless, we wouldn’t be saving our animals,” said Turner.

The Association of Fundraising Professional’s board member Lisa Howard says it’s their mission to inspire and help other organizations reach their goal of philanthropic success.

“Help educate other fundraisers in the community that maybe new in their position or their organization is new, so we try to have a different topic every month to teach folks why it’s important to really measure the return of investments on your special event,” said Howard.