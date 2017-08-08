MANATEE – On Thursday Manatee County will welcome students back from summer break.

To regulate safety and awareness, police, fire, and EMS agencies will stage various vehicles with banners outside six public schools in Manatee county on Thursday and Friday.

These schools include G.D. Rogers Elementary, Manatee Elementary, Miller Elementary

Moody Elementary and Sugg Middle, Sea Breeze Elementary, and Wakeland Elementary.

The vehicles will be directing traffic before school from 8 till 8:50 AM and after school, from 2:40 till 3:15 PM.

The purpose of these staged vehicles is to remind drivers to stay off their phones and be aware of school zone speed limits.

“We just want them to go ahead and slow down before they get to the school zones. We will have a lot of children on foot that walk to school or bike to school,” said Teri Pierson, Bradenton Fire Department’s inspector and public education coordinator.

Pedestrians of all ages are urged to use crosswalks and be cognizant of their surroundings.

Pierson said, “I, personally, the zone that I will be at, try to catch the children that are being good with their helmets on for their bicycles and if they’re strapped as well. I like to hand out some treats for them that they like to use in the classroom.”

For more information on school zone safety.