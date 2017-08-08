Venice- The hearing on the fate of Venice Hospitals is underway.

An administrative law hearing aimed at deciding whether the Florida Department of Health was correct in approving two new hospital campuses in Venice began Monday in Tallahassee. According to the Herald-Tribune, the judge’s order, which could come at any time after the hearing concludes, will determine whether Venice Regional Bayfront Health or Sarasota Memorial Hospital, or both, can proceed to break ground on their respective sites, just one exit apart on Interstate 75. That is, unless either side appeals the decision, which could prolong a five year, high stakes turf battle between two health care systems with strong community ties. The hearing is expected to take 3 weeks and end on August 25th.