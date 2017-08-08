Sarasota- The controversial Big Pass dredging appeal has been delayed by a judge.

The hearings had been scheduled for the last two weeks in august, but the Florida Department of Environmental Protection asked the court to delay the proceedings by at least two months after the agency’s lead attorney underwent surgery last week following an injury. According to the Herald Tribune, administrative law judge Bram D.E. Canter agreed to the move, without objection from any of the parties in the case, and later this month the attorneys will pick a new hearing date, according to a court order filed Friday. The delay marks another setback in the fight over the controversial plan to dredge more than a million cubic yards of sand from the shoals between Lido and Siesta Keys to re-nourish a starved stretch of Lido Beaches on the south end of the key.