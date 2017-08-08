PORT CHARLOTTE- A 2 alarm fire at a Port Charlotte Nursing Home forces over hundred people to be evacuated and sends at least 1 to the hospital.
The Charlotte County Fire Department reports around 2:42 pm units responded to reports of smoke at consulate health care at 18-thousand block of Cochran Boulevard.
After the first fire was put out, a second blaze was found in a different part of the facility.
113 people were evacuated and one person was transported to a hospital stable condition.
