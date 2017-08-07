SARASOTA COUNTY-Attention Suncoast residents be on the lookout for some decorated rocks. They may lift up your spirits.

The city of Venice is participating with the nationwide “Kindness Rocks Project.”

Ten rocks are painted with images relating to Venice.

They will be hidden in plain sight at Heritage Park, the south jetty, West Blaylock Park, and other places.

Anyone who finds them is encouraged to re–hide them or keep them as their own.

Designer of the rocks, Victoria Dietz says finding them could add joy to your day.

“You could be having a very bad day and just be walking down on the island or anywhere in Venice and find one of these rocks. It might say strength on it, it might say believe, it might say be happy, and you know for an instant you’re just like wow my problems aren’t that big and I am gonna be happy.”

Two of the first five rocks have been found.

The next five will be hidden in a week or two.