SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office launches a back to school social media campaign this week, helping residents prepare for the start of the school year.

Beginning today school resource deputies will visit schools throughout Sarasota County.

You can follow along on twitter to stay up to date with traffic safety tips related to school zones, school bus safety and pedestrian awareness.

The campaign will also feature a virtual ride-along on the first day of school on august 14.

You can keep up with the social media campaign on twitter with the hashtag #scso-back-to-school-2017.

