SARASOTA- A video demonstrating yet another act of marine animal mistreatment surfaced the web recently, this time drawing the attention of a Sarasota politician.

Many are speculating the man shooting the shark in the video is MTV’s Siesta Key star, Alex Kompothecras.

In order to prevent future atrocities, of this nature, representative Alex Miller is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to create a law that establishes clear statues regarding mistreatment of marine life.

Miller’s office is hoping to conduct a full audit of the FWC to access what funds are going towards enforcing the law on the waterways.