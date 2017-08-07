Six homicides in 38 hours across the Suncoast, and officials are still looking for suspects involved. Officials believe three of the deaths are connected, two in Bradenton’s Bayshore Gardens Neighborhood, and one in Sarasota.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police believe the deaths are connected to the same incident and are working together on the investigation. Officials are looking into what caused the shootout.

Bayshore Gardens Residents are still in shock to hear about the shootout on Harvard Ave.

“It just shouldn’t have happened here,” Paul Hennessey said. “Not this neighborhood, this is a nice, quiet neighborhood.”

24-year-old Rodney Williams and 28-year old Keith Lamar Jones were found dead at the scene. And Manatee County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Randy Warren says a group of people came to the home with the intent to confront a particular person.

“This is not a random incident,” Warren said. “This is a situation where there was disputes going on between these individuals who came to that house, who were looking for somebody else and they exchanged gunfire.”

Warren says the shooting is more than likely connected to some kind of criminal activity that occurred before the shooting.

“Why they went there,” Warren said. “What was the reason to start shooting at one another we don’t know. We know that some of these shots could have been in self-defense, so when group starts shooting at the other group. The group starts shooting back.”

31-year-old Andre Bryant was found shot to death on Yale Avenue in Sarasota hours later. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they are working closely with Sarasota Police to determine if the incidents are related.

“Why did this victim who was shot or this person who was shot,” Warren said. “And we have to try to figure out what their role in all of this was. Why did they end up going in that direction, was it just a way to flee, were they trying to get to a particular location?”

Officials are still looking for suspects and witnesses, but say neighbors are not in danger. And Paul Hennessey says he doesn’t feel any less safe.

“I feel comfortable here,” Hennessy said. “I have no reason to move or anything like that. You know these oddball things happen all the time.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office or Crimestoppers, they say even small things that don’t seem important to neighbors could be valuable information.