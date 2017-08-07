SARASOTA – It’s almost that time again – backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and physicals.

“Everyone needs a physical to go to school, we are happy to provide physicals for sports as well as school,” Dr. Diana Krblich of Sarasota Memorial Health Urgent Care, said.

Back-to-school physicals are not optional for daycare students all the way through high schoolers.

“This does not replace your annual well visit with your pediatrician, but it’s an important part of your health,” Krbich said.

Not all parents know that.

“At some point or another, they are told that they need them, and may find themselves in a lurch because they forgot to make an appointment with their pediatrician in an appropriate fashion,” Krbich said.

If you’re unable to get into your pediatrician before school, urgent care can help.

“We make sure that you don’t have any signs or symptoms of any communicable diseases that would be concerning,” Krbich said. “So no problems with your vision or hearing that would limit how you’re able to learn, and no problems with your heart or your lungs that would present any problems when you’re doing sports or athletics.”

Urgent care does not administer pediatric vaccinations, but they will screen for them and send your child’s records to the Florida Blue Form.

Try to make your appointment soon.

“It’s a busy time for us with physicals and getting everybody ready to go back,” Krbich said.