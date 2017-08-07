North Port- The final pieces of the plan to bring the Atlanta Braves to a new spring training complex in North Port are expected to fall into place over the next few weeks.

According to the Herald Tribune, local officials are working on the final, formal development agreement for the public-private project and waiting on approval of a $20 million state stadium grant to round out the full $75 to $80 million project. Then the plan is to finish the complex in time for spring training in February 2019. Crews already have started preparatory studies and surveys of the site and officials have previously hinted at a groundbreaking in September. In addition to the state grant, one more final development agreement will be presented to the county, North Port and West Villages as a sort of capstone to begin construction.