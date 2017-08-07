Update: Patti Tuff, who’s Facebook page states is the Director of The Foundations Early Education Center, posted on our Facebook page this evening that Bolton is no longer employed at her facility and never worked with infants while she was there.

The probable cause affidavit from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated that Cheryl Ann Bolton’s current employer is Foundation Early Education Center.

SARASOTA-A daycare worker is serious trouble tonight after detectives say she slapped a 9 month old baby in her care.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged Cheryl Ann Bolton of Englewood with one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation started in April after allegations were made that Bolton slapped the infant while working at a daycare facility in the 1475 Center Road in Venice

Photos were taken of the infant’s injuries showing red marks on his face, consistent with being struck by an open hand.

Bolton admitted to being frustrated while changing the infant’s diaper.

Bolton is out of jail after being granted supervised released.