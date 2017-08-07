NewsTop Stories Code Black: 1st Responders By Robert Pandolfino - August 7, 2017 8 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sarasota Marine Animal Mistreatment on the Suncoast Continues Manatee Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Still Searching For Homicide Suspects News Rocks that will make your day News Daycare Worker Faces Child Abuse Charges News Additional Charges In Child Porn Case BRADENTON-The opioid epidemic is changing the way first responders handle overdose calls. SNN’s Perry Elyaderani followed one police officer to learn more. - Advertisement -POPULAR Tropical Storm Emily Strikes Suncoast Community Manatee July 31, 2017 Judge Ordered Petland Sarasota To Stop Selling Puppies And Kittens News August 1, 2017 Four Suncoast Attorneys Are Disciplined By The Bar Manatee August 1, 2017 Remembering Tony Colton News August 1, 2017 Lightning Strikes on the Suncoast News August 1, 2017 Stay Connected16,197FansLike6,483FollowersFollow1,318SubscribersSubscribe