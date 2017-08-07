VENICE- A Venice man who was arrested in June and charged with 3 felony counts of child pornography is now facing additional charges.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation led detectives to search the home of 48 year old Mario Guerrero in the 300block of Pine Tree Road on March 20th.

Detectives found multiple videos of child pornography.

Guerrero was arrested June 23rd and released on bail.

Further investigation of hard drives removed from his home revealed 16 additional child pornography videos.

Guerrero was arrested august. 4th and remains in the Sarasota County Jail with bail set at $400,000.