Bradenton- About 50 animals were adopted on Saturday during the Adopt-A-Palooza event hosted by Manatee County Animal Services at the Bradenton area convention center in Palmetto.

According to the Herald Tribune, in total, animal services says 30 cats and 20 dogs were adopted during the event aimed at lowering the shelter’s population. The shelter had set a goal of adopting 50 animals during the event, so they were happy to have met that goal.