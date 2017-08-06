SARASOTA – August 6th, 1945… the day Hiroshima suffered from an atomic bomb. More than 70 years later, trees that survived are spreading a message of peace.

Selby Gardens introduce their newest trees, grown from “parent trees” that survived the atomic bomb.

“Green Legacy Hiroshima” provides seeds and cuttings from the parent trees to institutions worldwide as a way to remember the bombing.

Professor of Religion at New College, Dr. Manuel Lopez, learned about the program while traveling in Japan for a research project.

“What I think is important is when people come to the Selby Gardens and look at these trees, it will be sort of a reminder of what happened, but also it will be a message of peace.”

The seedlings have many years to grow but will be on display at the Selby Gardens throughout the month of August.