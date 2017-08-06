LITHUANIA – It’s the World Rowing Junior Championships that has Sarasota Crew Members rowing in Lithuanian.

Sarasota’s Clark Dean is a world champion after winning the single scull event at the championships.

Dean rowing the 2,000 meters on Lake Galve in seven minutes. Dean’s boat crossed the finish line three full seconds before the German boat. The last time a U.S. Rower won gold in the singles scull at the junior event was way back in 1967.

Dean wasn’t the only Sarasota Crew member in the spotlight this weekend. Sydney Edwards is the first woman to ever cox a men’s boat at the world championship level. That means Sydney is the first girl to lead a men’s racing boat at this level. Her men’s 8 boat took silver.

Other winners this weekend include 15-year-old Julia Braz, she placed seventh in the world winning the “B” final in the women’s eight. Harry Schofield playing 16th in the junior men’s four.

