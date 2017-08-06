SARASOTA – A big change could be coming to downtown Sarasota.

Jerry King owns Express Pak SRQ on Palm Ave., and he took his new idea to the Downtown Improvement District.

“We’re looking to add music by a sound system onto Main St. and other parts of downtown,” King said.

He thinks music could unite Main St. with some of Sarasota’s side streets.

“..make it into a unified shopping area with a consistent sound in the downtown area,” King said.

Now, he and some other merchants on streets like Lemon and 1st, are being overlooked.

“There are great shops that are hidden away that we want people to be aware of,” King said.

The initial response from residents – it’s a great idea.

“I think the idea of music would be amazing,” Sarasota resident Alexis Shalosky said. “I think it would be able to unite everybody and just jam along.”

“I think it would add to the ambiance of downtown,” Sarasota resident Kip Alexander said.

But, it’s expensive..a speaker system like this costs about $70,000.

“You have to look at the cost effectiveness and how wide you can go, what areas you can cover, what’s commercially viable for a sound system,” King said.

Plus, what type of music would please the most people?

“Maybe if the music’s too loud or overpowering, people won’t be able to talk as much,” Shalosky said.

“You’re always gonna have the debate of what kind of music and was it loud enough and all of that,” Alexander said.

“You’re not gonna make everybody happy, that’s obvious, but if you can get something that’s consistent, then I think other streets will benefit by it,” King said.

Sarasota is just trying to set itself apart from the rest.

“You know you’re in competition with other areas of the city,” King said. “So you have St. Armand’s, downtown, Lakewood Ranch, UTC, Hillview, etc.”

Basically, it all comes down to money.

“Whatever you can do to make it a more attractive, viable shopping area, is to the advantage of everybody downtown,” King said.

“I think the town deserves it,” Alexander said. “It’s growing fast enough, and it needs that level now.”