MANATEE COUNTY – It’s been over 24 hours since two Longboat Key resort employees were found dead in what officials call a double homicide.

This weekend, the Zota Resort is quiet as the Longboat Key Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation into the deaths of 59-year-old Timothy Hurley, the night manager of the Zota Resort, and 51-year-old Kevin Carter, the evening security guard with Victory Security.

Their killer has not yet been located.

We reached out to Longboat Key PD and MCSO for further details, but none are available at this time.

One of the victims’ families released this statement Sunday:

“Tim hurley was the glue that held our family together. We feel lost and hopeless without him. He worked in the hospitality industry because he loved to serve people. He was the most selfless, loving and compassionate man that we have ever known. Our lives will never be the same without him. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

Another double homicide investigation continues in Bradenton. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office finds two men dead in a Bayshore Gardens residence Saturday, August 5. They are identified as 24-year-old Rodney Williams and 28-year-old Keith Lamar Jones.

Deputies report Williams and the woman’s boyfriend arrived at the home when they encountered the suspects and exchanged gunfire. Detectives do not believe this was a random incident.

And Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies identify the body found Saturday in Sarasota as 31-year-old Andre Bryant, the subject of a 2014 Herald-Tribune investigation by Elizabeth Johnson revolving around a 2006 armed robbery. After the investigation, Bryant was released from jail, serving only nine years out of his 30-year sentence.

Johnson kept in touch with Bryant and says she remembers Bryant as a man prepared to do the best for himself and his family.

“He wanted to be a good dad for his kids. He talked to me about the possibility of writing a book. He was a good guy who wanted to be good and he wanted to do good things and I’m very sad to hear that he’s gone.”

Sarasota Police and Manatee County deputies continue working together to see if Bryant’s death is related to the double homicide in Bayshore Gardens.