SARASOTA – Boom Move It Powered by Silver Sneakers gives Crunch members a blast to the past

This half an hour class brings back dance moves from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s from the Pony, the Grapevine or even the Twist.

Crunch group fitness instructor Dee Shafer says Boom Move It has it all.

“Basically we’re trying to put in some old dance moves that people remember from the 60’s and 70’s maybe some newer stuff too and we use music from that era and you know. Just have a good time.”

This Silver Sneakers class is geared towards baby boomers, hence the name.

And there’s no doubt you’re moving it almost non–stop during this cardio dance–based workout.

“Even when we start off sometimes, it’s like cold. About ten minutes in, everybody is really warmed up.”

And whether it’s the sense of nostalgia or the endorphin rush participants get from getting up and getting active, everywhere you look in Crunch’s Boom Move It class, you see smiles.

“I get a lot of positive feedback on the class. People really like it. They like my music.”

The Crunch trainer says the low–impact aerobics class helps folks improve cardio endurance, gets your heart rate up and helps burn some calories, all while having a fun time.