VENICE – Hazardous liquid chemicals spread their way into a commercial area in Venice.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports chlorine was coming out of a small hole of a 1,300-gallon tank at the Venice Pines Shopping Plaza on Jacaranda Boulevard Sunday, August 6.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota County Fire Department also responded to the scene. The spill forced tenants and customers in the plaza to evacuate their businesses.

Battalion Chief Derek Boyer says you might not know coming into contact with chlorine can be harmful.

“It’s the same type of chemical that you put in your pool, but it’s more highly concentrated. The main issue would be if it were to get wet that there could be some irritation inhalation hazard or something to that effect.”

No structural damage or injuries were reported. The spill was cleaned up by Sunday evening.