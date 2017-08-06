SARASOTA COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office identifies the two men found dead in a Bayshore Gardens, Bradenton residence as 24-year-old Rodney Williams from Tampa and 28-year-old Keith Lamar Jones from Jacksonville.

The body found on Bahia Vista Street and Yale Avenue in Sarasota is identified as 31-year-old Andre Bryant, the subject of a Herald-Tribune investigation in 2014 stating he was wrongfully convicted of a 2006 armed robbery.

Sarasota Police and Manatee County deputies continue working together to see if Bryant’s death is related to the double homicide in Bayshore Gardens.