SARASOTA – In what looks like a single crash on I-75 Saturday, August 5, officials on scene tell us multiple vehicles were actually involved in two separate accidents, at the same time and place.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on I-75 in between mile markers 212 and 213 right before the University Parkway exit at around 2:30 P.M.

Vehicles were pushed off to either side of the northbound lanes of I-75. We do not yet know the extent of any injuries or how many people were involved.