SARASOTA – With school season quickly approaching, some kids probably think it’s approaching a little too quickly. Families are receiving a helping hand when it comes to finding school supplies.

A crowd filled the Boys and Girls Club in Sarasota almost to capacity this weekend as families and their kids picked up backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils and more. Volunteers of the Tiny Foundation assisted the effort by stuffing 1500 backpacks with these supplies for area kids in need.

Founder and president of the Tiny Hands Foundation, Rod Khleif, says his goal is for every kid need to be fully equipped when that bell rings for class.

“You know if you could imagine being a child and going to school not having the basic school supplies. The kid next to you has everything they need and you don’t. I mean, I can’t imagine a worse situation and that’s why we’re so passionate about this.”

Khlief encourages people to volunteer for the Tiny Hands Foundation. Their Basket Brigade is next on the list. Watch for it this Christmas season.

Until then, the Suncoast mirrors the work the Tiny HandsFoundation is doing. Help kids in need of these school supplies during our “Stuff the Bus” event. You can help by dropping off school supplies at Sarasota Culver’s locations between now and August 16.

With the help of Community Foundation of Sarasota, we will find the students who really need help in acquiring these supplies.

Help us help our Suncoast kids this school year.