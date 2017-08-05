SARASOTA COUNTY – Major League Baseball can take a back seat. Sarasota has its own brand of All–Stars and they are heading to the World Series.

A group of 15-year-old Sarasota kids will be making a trip to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to compete for Babe Ruth League’s ultimate prize.

They held a practice Saturday, August 5, at Babe Ruth Field in Sarasota before they leave August 8 to play in the tournament. There will be ten teams total from around the country challenging Sarasota for the World Series.

The team is looking to build upon last years’ experience and it will be the last go around for these athletes.

“If we can just try and get better every year is what I try and do with the team. So if we can advance into single elimination I think it will be a successful year,” said manager Rob Million.

“Knowing that it’s our last time together on one team makes it really special. We all know that it’s the last time and we want to go out with a bang,” said player Alec Boot-Handford.

Manager Million says the team’s strength is offense.

The tournament includes four pool play games with last three being single elimination to win it.