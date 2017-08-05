BRADENTON – Snooty the Manatee’s death has caused an uproar with animal rights groups. They are skeptical on the report issued by the South Florida Museum as to how he died.

Dozens of protesters set up camp in front of the South Florida Museum in Bradenton Saturday, August 5. They’re calling for the firing of top executives and employees.

The rally was made up of members from Sarasota Defense of Animals and Florida Voices For Animals.

The 69-year old Snooty died on July 23rd because of what museum leaders have described as an accident with a plumbing panel.

Signs were held up reading, ‘Snooty Should Have Passed from Natural Causes Not Neglect,’ ‘Investigate Museum,’ among others.

“We have concerns about the nature of Snooty’s death. Although they’re saying it was an accident, they don’t know how that panel got loose that he got trapped in and drowned, we would like to find out that panel got loose, and there’s evidence to suggest that panel was loose for days.”

The protest groups are calling for an independent investigation on Snooty’s death separate from the one underway.