BRADENTON – A man walking along a Bradenton street notices a suspicious person following him, leading to a scuffle. The victim walks away injured.

MCSO says it happened at the 1700 Block of 72nd Street Northwest Friday, August 4, at around 8 P.M.

The suspect, described as a white male with short blonde hair, is possibly armed with a handgun stolen from the victim.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information.