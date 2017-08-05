MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Bayshore Gardens in Bradenton. This comes a day after a double homicide on Longboat Key.

MCSO reports the incident happened Saturday, August 5, at 4 A.M. in the 1100 Block of Harvard Avenue. A 25-year-old female was confronted by 3-4 subjects in her residence upon returning home. She was forced into a bedroom where she heard yelling and gunshots. She escaped the residence and notified MCSO.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered two deceased males in the home.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.