UPDATE: MCSO has identified the 28-year-old Jacksonville man as Keith Jones.

MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is investigating a double homicide in Bayshore Gardens.

A neighborhood turned upside down.

“Lived here 40 years and this is just nuts, absolutely nuts, never seen this many cops in all my life,” said Paul Hennessey.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the 1100 block of Harvard and Princeton Ave around 4 A.M. Saturday morning.

“And what happened was we had a female come home and she is accosted going into her residence by 3 to 4 black male subjects,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Dave Bristow.

According to the sheriff’s office they forced the 25-year-old woman into a bedroom and she hears arguing and gunshots.

“We believe another group of people came in that know her Okay and then there was some sort of a shootout between those two groups of people and then we have two dead individuals at the scene,” said Bristow.

Twenty-four-year-old Rodney Williams from Tampa and a 28-year-old male from Jacksonville whose name has not yet been released. Detectives believe the woman’s boyfriend was with Williams and possibly one other suspect.

A bullet hole can be seen through the front of the window, just a few doors away from Paul Hennessey house. He’s shocked.

“It’s sad that the location is this close and I’m sad anyone got into this kind of problem . I know most of the people on the street and this doesn’t happen, this doesn’t happen. It’s a nice quiet neighborhood,” said Hennessey.

This type of crime happens too often

“There’s too much hate in the world and its too easy for someone to pop a cap in somebody when they get mad,” said Hennessey.

This is still an ongoing investigation.