SARASOTA – The city of Sarasota announces August as ‘Breastfeeding Awareness Month.’

Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie made the announcement at ‘Latch On Sarasota’ downtown Saturday, August 5.

‘Latch On Sarasota’ is a public awareness event in which breastfeeding women get together to break the local record for the most simultaneously breastfeeding moms, all in the effort of raising breastfeeding awareness.